The aggressor keeps 11 ships in the Black Sea

16:29 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Among 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea there are 6 Caliber carriers with a total salvo of about 40 missiles. This was announced on January 19 by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



In addition, Russian troops are holding two ships in the Sea of Azov, and ten in the Mediterranean, including five Caliber carriers with a total salvo of 72 missiles.



As the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, Natalia Humenyuk, stressed on the air of the telethon, air raid signals cannot be ignored.