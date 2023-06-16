Russian aggression "woke up" the West: NATO will adopt a plan in case of war with Russia

06:48 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

At the summit in Vilnius, NATO members intend to adopt a secret plan that will detail how the Alliance will respond in the event of a Russian attack. This is the first time such a step has been taken since the Cold War.



According to Reuters, this marks a fundamental change - the Alliance did not see the need to develop large-scale defense plans for decades, as it fought smaller wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and felt that a certain post-Soviet Russia was no longer a threat.



However, with Europe's bloodiest war since 1945 raging just beyond its borders in Ukraine, NATO understands it must have all the planning in place long before conflict with the Kremlin can break out.

"The fundamental difference between crisis management and collective defense is that it is not we, but our adversary who determines the time frame.. We must be prepared for the fact that a conflict could arise at any moment," said Admiral Rob Bauer, one of the top military. NATO officials.

In its regional plans, NATO will also provide guidance to allies on modernizing their forces and logistics.

“The Allies will know exactly what forces and capabilities are needed, in particular, where, what and how to deploy,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said of secret documents that, like during the Cold War, will assign certain troops to protect certain regions.

NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Forces Europe (SHAPE) historian Ian Hope explained that NATO is not currently preparing to wage a large-scale nuclear war against the Russian Federation and its Warsaw Pact allies, since most of them are now members of NATO.