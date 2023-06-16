African delegation plans to visit Ukraine and Russia to develop grain and fertilizer exports

12:00 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In June 2023, a delegation of six African presidents will visit Ukraine and Russia to boost grain and fertilizer exports.



This important international initiative is aimed at strengthening the peace process and addressing issues of economic cooperation.



Negotiator Jean-Yves Olivier said that the African delegation plans to hold meetings with senior officials in Kyiv and Moscow.



They also intend to discuss the possibility of increasing the export of grain cargo from Ukraine in the context of a military conflict, as well as the exchange of prisoners. The visit of the delegation is scheduled for June 2023 for the purpose of a peacekeeping mission.



Preparations for the negotiations are already underway, and Olivier is organizing meetings with officials in Moscow and Kyiv. African presidents are likely to arrive in Kyiv by night train from Poland.



Participation in the talks has been approved by such international organizations as the US, the EU, the UN, the African Union and China, as well as by the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. Significant attention is paid to the export of grains and fertilizers, which are crucial for Africa.



In conditions of military conflict, the export of these goods is limited, which negatively affects global food security and leads to famine in Africa.



The African presidents also want to discuss ways to facilitate the supply and payment of Russian fertilizers, given the restrictions imposed by sanctions on Russian cargo ships and access to international financial systems.