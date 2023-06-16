12:09 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Taiwanese manufacturer Acer continues to supply computer equipment to Russia, despite statements about the termination of business in the country.



Information about this published by Reuters with reference to customs data.



From April 2022 to March 2023, more than $70.4 million worth of goods were delivered. Unlike its Western competitors such as Dell and HP, which stopped deliveries to Russia in early 2022, Acer continued to operate.



As noted, Acer equipment came to Russia through a subsidiary registered in Switzerland, as well as through various delivery services commissioned by this company..



This approach made it possible to avoid violating the sanctions imposed by Taipei against Russia, as well as the restrictions associated with the sanctions of Switzerland and the EU.



Although Acer's actions are not illegal, they raise questions and differ from the strategy of other leading Western companies that have decided to stop their activities in the Russian market.