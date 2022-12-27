Ukrenergo announced an increase in electricity generation in Ukraine

This is due to the launch of a power unit at one of the thermal power plants damaged by the Russians, the company said in the morning report.
The company emphasized that the existing generation is still not enough to provide electricity to all consumers.
Therefore, consumption limits have been brought to all regions, exceeding which leads to the need for emergency shutdowns to balance the energy system.
