CNN: US to allow allies to hand over F-16s to Ukraine

While the United States still considers sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to be quite expensive and not worth it in the short term, Washington is ready to allow allies to send F-16 fighters if the decision is made.
This is reported by the American television channel CNN, citing informed sources.
CNN insiders say the White House would prefer to close the Ukrainian military's urgent needs for artillery, missiles and air defense systems.. At the same time, the United States will not block the supply of F-16 multi-role fighters to Ukraine by allies if they express such a desire.
A Ukrainian top official, speaking to reporters, expressed the opinion that the F-16 fighters will be sent sooner or later. The interlocutor cited as an example the provision of HIMARS tanks and MLRS to Kyiv, the supply of which the United States and allies also rejected in 2022.
