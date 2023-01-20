ISW: Putin tends to support Prigozhin's opponents in Russia

09:51 20 January Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly taking the side of opponents of Wagner PMC sponsor Yevgeny Prigogine, probably in an attempt to weaken his influence in Russia.This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

"On January 18, 2023, for the first time since the beginning of March 2022, Putin met with the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, one of Prigozhin's open enemies, to discuss the role of St. Petersburg in Russia's military operations," the message says.

As noted, during the meeting, the begleys said that his administration had formed three volunteer battalions that support Russia's invasion of Ukraine as part of Russia's Western Military District.. At the same time, the ISW recalled that Prigogine launched an intensive campaign to appeal to officials of the State Duma of Russia with a request to remove Beglov from office and even called on the Russian Prosecutor General's Office to investigate the official for treason, since he allegedly did not provide adequate support to Russia's military efforts.