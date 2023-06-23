Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and mobile medical stations

14:50 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The German industrial concern Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with two modern mobile medical field operating stations and another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

The concern plans to deliver another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine this summer. The company confirmed the corresponding schedule for the execution of the order received from the German government in May. The corresponding statement is posted on the concern's website.

"By order of the German government, Rheinmetall is again supplying Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.. The amount of the order received in May 2023 is in the double digits in the range of millions of euros. Marder should be delivered this summer," the statement said.

Earlier, Germany has already transferred 40 Marder to Ukraine: 20 from Rheinmetall and 20 from the composition of its Armed Forces (Bundeswehr).

The concern also reported that Rheinmetall, in addition to the Marders ordered to date, can provide another 60 vehicles.

“Work on this is already underway at the Rheinmetall factories in Kassel and Unterlus. Up to ten infantry fighting vehicles can be delivered every month,” the report says.

Greece will also receive 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles under the Ringtausch program of the German government. They will also be shipped this summer, the concern added.

In addition, Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with two modern mobile medical field operating stations.

"The concern received another order from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the supply of modern mobile medical equipment for field operations. Rheinmetall to supply two Forward Surgical Team (FST) systems to Ukraine. The two systems were acquired as part of the German government's "Enable & Enhance" initiative, the statement said.

It is noted that the total value of the contract is about 8 million euros, and the stations will be delivered to Ukraine at the end of this year and the beginning of next.



The secure FST system consists of three vehicle kits, each including a truck, a trailer and six containers, which remain mounted on the truck and trailer even during operation.



When deployed, connectable and expandable containers include a reception and triage area, an X-ray room, a pre-operative and operating unit, and an intensive care unit. They are equipped with a generator and a water tank. The supply reservoir allows the finished system to operate autonomously for at least 48 hours.

"The system is also equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, with key components such as the high-performance X-ray device coming from Siemens Healthineers, Rheinmetall's strategic partner," the statement said.

FSTs are intended for surgical operations. They allow very fast rescue procedures for seriously wounded soldiers close to the front line.



Rheinmetall recalled that at the end of 2022 they received orders for the delivery of a turnkey Role 2 mobile hospital to Ukraine.