"One of the biggest strategic failures": British intelligence assessed the consequences of attacks on Russian airfields

10:53 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine





This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.



As recalled in the ministry, on December 5, 2022, numerous open sources reported The Russian military command will perceive attacks on military airfields in the Saratov and Ryazan regions of Russia as one of the biggest failures since the invasion of Ukraine began.This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense.As recalled in the ministry, on December 5, 2022, numerous open sources reported explosions at the Engels airbase in the Saratov region of Russia and at the Dyagilyaev airfield near Ryazan, southeast of Moscow . It is reported that two Tu-95 heavy bombers (according to NATO classification - BEAR) were damaged in Engels, and three people died in a fuel tank explosion in Dyagilyaevo.

"The cause of the explosions has not been confirmed.. However, if Russia evaluates these incidents as deliberate attacks, it is likely to consider them among the most strategically significant failures in the protection of forces since its invasion of Ukraine.

British intelligence draws attention to the fact that the sites of the incidents are located much deeper in Russia than those where similar explosions took place before: in particular, Engels is located at a distance of more than 600 kilometers from the territory controlled by Ukraine. At the same time, the main operating base of Russian long-range aviation in the west of Russia (LRA) is located there, where more than 30 heavy bombers are based.

"These aircraft contribute to Russia's nuclear deterrent and have also been frequently used to launch conventional cruise missiles at Ukraine.. The LRA will likely respond by temporarily moving bombers to disengagement airfields.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom believes that the Russian command will probably try to identify and severely punish Russian officers who will be determined responsible for the incident.