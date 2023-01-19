Russia's 'offensive' in Zaporozhye region looks like 'suicide' - Ukrainian Armed Forces

17:55 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Attempts of offensive actions of the occupying troops of the Russian Federation in the Zaporozhye region resemble "suicide". This was announced on January 19 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The "offensive" of the enemy's 58th army in the Zaporozhye direction, long announced by Russian propagandists, only reduces the number of its personnel and equipment. Poor training and interaction between enemy units is more like suicide than offensive actions," the Ukrainian military said.



According to them, it seems that the leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing personnel and equipment for the role of "targets" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The General Staff published a video of the attack of the invaders on the positions of the defense forces in the Zaporozhye region, as a result of which three Russian tanks were destroyed, and about 30 invaders were killed and wounded.