17:15 08 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Before the planned visit of the IAEA, "Kadyrovtsy" left the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



This was announced on December 8 by the Center for National Resistance.

"The Russians once again want to put on an impromptu show in front of the commission, so they have already taken out its most odious" defenders ". It is the protection of the captured station in Energodar that the Russians explain the presence of their troops and heavy equipment," the CNS stressed.

Also, according to the Center, one of the main propagandists of the Kremlin, Vladimir Solovyov, arrived at the station, who was tasked with showing the "right picture" - a possible "retreat" of the Russians from the station.



It is noted that during previous visits by IAEA inspectors, the Russians deliberately fired at the areas adjacent to the station. In this regard, the CNS calls on local residents to leave the city until it is liberated.