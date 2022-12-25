Before the planned visit of the IAEA, "Kadyrovtsy" left the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.
This was announced on December 8 by the Center for National Resistance.
Also, according to the Center, one of the main propagandists of the Kremlin, Vladimir Solovyov, arrived at the station, who was tasked with showing the "right picture" - a possible "retreat" of the Russians from the station.
It is noted that during previous visits by IAEA inspectors, the Russians deliberately fired at the areas adjacent to the station. In this regard, the CNS calls on local residents to leave the city until it is liberated.
