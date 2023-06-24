"Putin's fragile dictatorship has fallen" - Budanov's comment on Prigozhin's rebellion

08:52 24 June Kyiv, Ukraine

After the Wagner troops captured Rostov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, commented on the events in his Telegram channel. "Putin's fragile dictatorship has fallen," he described the conflict that has become dangerous for the Kremlin between the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Rashists began to gnaw at each other for power and money. Prigozhin threatens to “go on a campaign” against Moscow. Shoigu, according to him, fled from Rostov, so as not to become a victim in the massacre," Budanov wrote.

He also believes that the conflict between Prigozhin and Shoigu will help the Ukrainian military to liberate Ukraine and other territories faster.

"And now the word is up to our trained assault brigades, who, on the shoulders of the invaders, will liberate Ukraine and those territories that want to be part of our powerful, invincible and glorious country," the head of the GUR said.

Budanov added that the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian nation, despite the lack of assistance from Western partners, helped to survive the most difficult days of Russian aggression.

Recall that tonight Prigozhin’s statements appeared on Telegram channels with accusations against the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in a missile attack on the camps of PMC Wagner. After that, Prigozhin announced that he was withdrawing his forces from the front and was leading them to deal with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Kremlin said that Putin is aware of the situation and that all necessary measures are being taken.