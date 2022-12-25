"Financial Ramstein" will be held in early 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, a "financial Ramstein" is expected.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this at a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa on Tuesday, December 6.
He noted that work on holding a "financial Ramstein" is currently being actively carried out at the level of the European Commission and at the level of financial institutions and the G7.
According to him, next week another international conference will be held in France, where they will consider issues of energy, financial, military and nuclear security.
