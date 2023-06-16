20,000 Ukrainian military trained at EU training centers

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 20,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in training centers in the EU countries.
This was stated during a press conference after the Council of EU Defense Ministers by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Defense Josep Borrell.
He said aid to Ukraine was a central theme of the May 23 meeting.
Borrell added that the member countries of the block have already transferred up to 220,000 artillery ammunition of various calibers to the Defense Forces under the initiative "1 million shells for Ukraine in 12 months". According to him, during the meeting, all EU ministers expressed their desire to continue to support Ukraine.
He added that the total amount of assistance to Ukraine from the EU amounted to about 65 billion euros.
