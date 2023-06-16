20,000 Ukrainian military trained at EU training centers

18:36 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, about 20,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been trained in training centers in the EU countries.



This was stated during a press conference after the Council of EU Defense Ministers by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Defense Josep Borrell.

"We discussed all measures to support Ukraine, for example, assistance in training - many European countries took part in this assistance.. And now about 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers have passed through these training centers.. Therefore, by the end of the year, we will have about 30,000 soldiers who will be trained, which is more than double what we originally planned," the official said.

He said aid to Ukraine was a central theme of the May 23 meeting.

"The next days, weeks and months will be strategically decisive for the war in Ukraine.. I think everyone will agree with this.. Therefore, today the Defense Council has spent about 90% of its work on discussing military support for Ukraine," the politician explained.

Borrell added that the member countries of the block have already transferred up to 220,000 artillery ammunition of various calibers to the Defense Forces under the initiative "1 million shells for Ukraine in 12 months". According to him, during the meeting, all EU ministers expressed their desire to continue to support Ukraine.

"In addition to the military dimension, we will send another 1.5 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine to continue to support the functioning of the Ukrainian state," the European official said.

He added that the total amount of assistance to Ukraine from the EU amounted to about 65 billion euros.