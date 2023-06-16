13 countries provide assistance to Ukraine after the incident at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

18:16 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

At a government meeting on June 13, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal announced that 13 countries are providing assistance to Ukraine in connection with the disaster at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.



Shmyhal expressed gratitude to international partners who quickly responded to this tragic situation. Within the framework of the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union, 13 countries have already provided support to Ukraine.



According to the Prime Minister, the assistance includes dozens and hundreds of boats, rafts, motor pumps, generators, containers, water tanks and filters, as well as other necessary equipment.



Shmyhal expressed special gratitude to the United States, Great Britain, Japan, Canada and other partner countries for their support in this difficult situation.