100 out of 100: Reznikov appreciated the effectiveness of Storm Shadow

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov assessed the effectiveness of the British long-range Storm Shadow missiles transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon, adding that Ukraine should strengthen its air defense for the winter.
Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian army received long-range cruise missiles Storm Shadow from Britain.
The Storm Shadow is a long-range, stealth-capable cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France that is typically air-launched.. With a range of more than 250 km. That's just short of the 185-mile capability of the U.S.-made Army Tactical Surface-to-Ground Missile Systems (ATACMS), which Ukraine has long requested.
