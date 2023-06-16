100 out of 100: Reznikov appreciated the effectiveness of Storm Shadow

07:56 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov assessed the effectiveness of the British long-range Storm Shadow missiles transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Of the total number of Storm Shadow launches that have already taken place, all 100% are accurate hits against targets determined by the General Staff," he said.

He stated this on the air of a nationwide telethon, adding that Ukraine should strengthen its air defense for the winter.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range, stealth-capable cruise missile jointly developed by the UK and France that is typically air-launched.. With a range of more than 250 km. That's just short of the 185-mile capability of the U.S.-made Army Tactical Surface-to-Ground Missile Systems (ATACMS), which Ukraine has long requested.