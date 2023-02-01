Winter in Ukraine has become abnormally warm

18:46 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The average daily temperature in Kyiv in January was 2.9°C above the climatic norm.



This is reported on its website by the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.



According to the observations of the weather station, the average monthly air temperature in January in Kyiv was -0.3°C, which is 2.9°C higher than the climatic norm. It has been in the top ten warmest since 1881.