Winter in Ukraine has become abnormally warm

18:46 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The average daily temperature in Kyiv in January was 2.9°C above the climatic norm.

This is reported on its website by the Boris Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.

According to the observations of the weather station, the average monthly air temperature in January in Kyiv was -0.3°C, which is 2.9°C higher than the climatic norm. It has been in the top ten warmest since 1881.
"The coldest was on January 7, when the minimum temperature dropped to -10.0 ° C in the morning, and the warmest - on the 1 and 2, when the maximum temperature increased to + 13.2 ° C, thus setting temperature records. These days of January were the warmest in 143 years of observations in the capital.