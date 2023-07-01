Heat, rain and thunderstorms - weather forecast for the weekend July 1-2 in Ukraine

July is the hottest month of the summer. According to weather forecasts, a significant increase in air temperature is expected on the weekend of the 1st and 2nd, especially in the central and southern regions. The thermometers will reach +30 °С, and +35 °С are not excluded in places in the extreme south.

Precipitation will fall mainly in the western regions, as well as in some places in the north of the country.. Due to this, the temperature here will be slightly lower and will correspond to the climatic norm.

Saturday, July 1:

In the western regions at night without significant precipitation, in the daytime short rains and thunderstorms, in some places hail and squalls, 15 - 20 m/s. West wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +12…+17 °С, in the daytime +20…+25 °С.

In the northern half of the country at night without significant precipitation, in the daytime in places light intermittent rain, thunderstorm. West wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night will drop to +11…+16 °С, during the day the maximum values will be within +25…+30 °С.

In the central regions, there will be light rain in places at night, without precipitation in the daytime. Northwest wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +13…+18 °С, in the daytime +26…+31 °С.

In the southern part of Ukraine without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 5 - 10 m/s. Air temperature at night +15…+20 °С, on the sea coast up to +22 °С. During the day, the air will warm up to +28…+33 °С.

In the eastern regions, there will be light intermittent rain in places, a thunderstorm is possible. Wind northwest, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +11…+16 °С, in the daytime +23…+28 °С.

In Kyiv - cloudy with clearings, intermittent rain is possible. Up to +28 °С is predicted during the day, at least +17 °С at night. Wind - western, quiet: up to three meters per second.

Sunday, July 2:

In the western regions at night there will be light rain, in some places with thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy showers throughout the day. In some places hail and squally wind increase up to 15-20 m/s are possible. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within +12…+17 °С, during the day +22…+27 °С.

In the northern regions at night without precipitation, in the daytime intermittent rain with thunderstorms, squalls in places, 15 - 20 m/s. Wind southwest, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +13…+18 °С, in the daytime +26…+31 °С.

Mostly rainless weather is expected in the central regions of Ukraine, thunderstorms are possible only in the second half of the day in the Cherkasy region. Wind southwest, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within +15…+20 °С, during the day +28…+33 °С.

Hot and dry weather is expected in the southern half of the country. Wind southwest, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night is +17…+22 °С, in the daytime +29…+34 °С.

In the eastern regions partly cloudy, without precipitation is expected. Wind southwest, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +14…+19 °С, in the daytime +26…+31 °С.

In Kyiv, a thunderstorm will rumble in the evening, light rain will pass. The thermometers will rise to +26 °С during the day. The wind is from the west, about two meters per second.