Wet snow in the western regions: weather in Ukraine on December 6

07:04 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to Ukrgidromettsentr, today it will be cloudy, without precipitation, sleet with rain is expected only in the western region.

In the western and northern regions, there are icy patches on the roads in places. The wind is southeast, 7-12 m/s, in the south-eastern regions wind gusts up to 15-18 m/s are possible in some places.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnitsa region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



In Cherkasy region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Kirovograd region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °C.



In Poltava region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °C.



In Dnipropetrovsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, sleet, rain in Lviv region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



Cloudy, sleet, rain for Volyn region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Rivne region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Khmelnitsky region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °С.



Cloudy, sleet, rain in Chernivtsi region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



In the Transcarpathian region cloudy, rain. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+7 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

In Kyiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



In Zhytomyr region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -5...-3 °С.



In Chernihiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is -6...-4 °C.



In Sumy region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



In Lugansk region, it is clear, without precipitation. East wind, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -4...-2 °С.



In Donetsk region it is clear, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °С.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kherson region. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



In Mykolaiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



In Kyiv partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind southeast, 5-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is about -3 °С.