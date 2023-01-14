Heat returns to Ukraine again. Weather forecast for January 14

The weather in Ukraine on Saturday, January 14, will still be cool, but the frost will gradually recede. In particular, in the East in our country, where the most fierce battles continue, the thermometers will show not -10 during the day, but 0 ... -2 degrees. It will be warmest in the West of Ukraine. However, the weatherman predicts rain there.

Weather forecast from Ukrhydrometcenter

In the West, the sun will rarely appear on this day because of the clouds. Light rain is expected throughout the day, which should end by evening. The air temperature will be +4...+6 degrees.

It will be cloudy in the East , but no precipitation is forecast. The thermometers will show 0...-2. In Soledar, the air temperature will not fall below 3 degrees of frost at night.

In the North of the country in most areas it will be cloudy all day, but without precipitation. The thermometers will show +1...+3 degrees.

The situation will be similar in the South .. However, there the air will warm up to +2…+4 degrees.

The whole day in Kiev will be cloudy. The air temperature will be 0…+2 degrees.

Weather in the cities of Ukraine on January 14:

Uzhhorod – +4...+6

Lviv – +4...+6

Ivano-Frankivsk – +4...+6

Ternopil - +3...+5

Chernivtsi – +2...+4

Khmelnitsky - +2...+4

Lutsk – +4...+6

Rivne – +3...+5

Zhytomyr - +1...+3

Vinnytsia – +1...+3

Odessa – +1...+3

Nikolaev - +2...+4

Kherson - +1...+3

Simferopol - +4...+6

Kropyvnytskyi – -1…+1

Cherkasy – +1...+3

Chernihiv – +1...+3

Amounts – 0…+2

Poltava - 0…+2

Dnipro - 0…+2

Zaporizhia - 0…+2

Donetsk - 0…-2

Lugansk - 0…-2

Kharkiv - 0…-2

Kyiv - 0…+2