Difficult weather conditions are expected in Ukraine: frost and ice

07:10 18 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center forecast on Sunday, December 18, the temperature in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions will range from 2 to 7 degrees below zero, in some places - up to 10 degrees below zero. In the southeastern part, at night and during the day, the air will warm up from 2 to 7 degrees Celsius, in the Crimea - 5-10 degrees Celsius.

It is noted that the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, will be covered with ice. Will dominate the northwest wind, 7-12 meters per second. In places there will be gusts of 15-20 meters per second.

In western Ukraine, light snow will pass at night (mainly in Polissya and Lviv region), without precipitation in the daytime. The roads are icy. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places in the daytime, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night will be -9…-4 °С, in the daytime -8…-3 °С.

In the northern regions, light snow will fall in places at night and in the morning, without significant precipitation in the afternoon. The roads are icy in places. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in the afternoon, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature during the day is expected to be within -5…0 °С.

No precipitation in the central regions. The roads are icy in places. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in the afternoon, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is -1…+4 °С, during the day it drops to -4…+1 °С.

No precipitation is expected in the south of Ukraine. Wind northwest, 7 - 12 m/s, in the daytime gusts in places, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +1…+6 °С, during the day it drops to -1…+4 °С.

Light rain in the eastern part at night, no precipitation in the daytime. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +3…+8 °С, during the day it drops to -1…+4 °С.

For Kiev and the region, it will be cloudy during the day, but light snow is possible at night. Drivers warned about icy roads. Wind gusts up to 15-18 m/s are possible.

The thermometers in the capital will show -2 -4 °С during the day.

Weather in Ukrainian cities

Uzhgorod - -5...-3

Lviv - -7...-5

Ivano-Frankivsk - -7...-5

Ternopil - -7...-5

Chernivtsi - -7...-5

Khmelnitsky - -6...-4

Lutsk - -8...-6

Rivne - -8...-6

Zhytomyr - -8...-6

Vinnytsia - -3...-1

Odessa - 0...+2

Nikolaev - -1...+1

Kherson - +4...+6

Simferopol – +7…+9

Kropyvnytskyi – +5...+7

Cherkasy – +8...+10

Chernihiv – +2...+4

Sumy - -3...-1

Poltava - -1...+1

Dnipro - +1...+3

Zaporizhia – +5...+7

Donetsk – +10...+12

Lugansk – +9...+11

Kharkiv – +2...+4

Kyiv - -4...-2