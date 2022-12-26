Difficult weather conditions are expected in Ukraine: frost and ice

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center forecast on Sunday, December 18, the temperature in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions will range from 2 to 7 degrees below zero, in some places - up to 10 degrees below zero. In the southeastern part, at night and during the day, the air will warm up from 2 to 7 degrees Celsius, in the Crimea - 5-10 degrees Celsius.
It is noted that the roads of the country, except for the south and southeast, will be covered with ice. Will dominate the northwest wind, 7-12 meters per second. In places there will be gusts of 15-20 meters per second.
In western Ukraine, light snow will pass at night (mainly in Polissya and Lviv region), without precipitation in the daytime. The roads are icy. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places in the daytime, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night will be -9…-4 °С, in the daytime -8…-3 °С.
In the northern regions, light snow will fall in places at night and in the morning, without significant precipitation in the afternoon. The roads are icy in places. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in the afternoon, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature during the day is expected to be within -5…0 °С.
No precipitation in the central regions. The roads are icy in places. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in the afternoon, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is -1…+4 °С, during the day it drops to -4…+1 °С.
No precipitation is expected in the south of Ukraine. Wind northwest, 7 - 12 m/s, in the daytime gusts in places, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +1…+6 °С, during the day it drops to -1…+4 °С.
Light rain in the eastern part at night, no precipitation in the daytime. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +3…+8 °С, during the day it drops to -1…+4 °С.
For Kiev and the region, it will be cloudy during the day, but light snow is possible at night. Drivers warned about icy roads. Wind gusts up to 15-18 m/s are possible.
The thermometers in the capital will show -2 -4 °С during the day.
Weather in Ukrainian cities
Uzhgorod - -5...-3
Lviv - -7...-5
Ivano-Frankivsk - -7...-5
Ternopil - -7...-5
Chernivtsi - -7...-5
Khmelnitsky - -6...-4
Lutsk - -8...-6
Rivne - -8...-6
Zhytomyr - -8...-6
Vinnytsia - -3...-1
Odessa - 0...+2
Nikolaev - -1...+1
Kherson - +4...+6
Simferopol – +7…+9
Kropyvnytskyi – +5...+7
Cherkasy – +8...+10
Chernihiv – +2...+4
Sumy - -3...-1
Poltava - -1...+1
Dnipro - +1...+3
Zaporizhia – +5...+7
Donetsk – +10...+12
Lugansk – +9...+11
Kharkiv – +2...+4
Kyiv - -4...-2
