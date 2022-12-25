Cloudy weather with precipitation expected in Ukraine on December 9

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, on Friday, December 9, sleet and rain are possible in some places in Ukraine, strong gusts of wind are periodically in the West and East, but it will be warm enough everywhere.

Forecasters warned of heavy fog and poor visibility on the roads. Therefore, Ukraine has declared the first level of danger.

Weather forecast by regions:

In the West , the weather will be clear in the morning and afternoon, and the sky will be cloudy in the evening. Sleet and rain possible in places. The thermometer bars will show +3...+5°С.

In the East , cloudy weather will last all day. The air temperature will be +1…+3 °С.

In the North , the sky will be covered with clouds. Forecasters predict +2...+4 degrees.

In the South it will be much warmer - +6...+8 °С, and in some places up to +11 °С.

In Kiev , the weather will be cloudy throughout the day. It will snow in the morning. No precipitation expected in the afternoon. The thermometers will show 0...+2 °C.

Weather in the cities of Ukraine on December 9

Uzhhorod – +4...+6

Lviv – +3...+5

Ivano-Frankivsk – +3...+5

Ternopil - +2...+4

Chernivtsi – +3...+5

Khmelnitsky - +2...+4

Lutsk – +2...+4

Rivne – +2…+4

Zhytomyr - +2...+4

Vinnytsia – +2…+4

Odessa – +6...+8

Nikolaev - +6...+8

Kherson - +6...+8

Simferopol - +9...+11

Kropyvnytskyi – +3…+5

Cherkasy - 0...+2

Chernihiv – +2...+4

Sumy – +2...+4

Poltava – +3...+5

Dnipro - +3...+5

Zaporizhia – +4…+6

Donetsk – +1...+3

Lugansk – +1...+3

Kharkiv – +2...+4

Kyiv - 0…+2