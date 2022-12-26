In Ukraine, on December 17, it will sharply get warmer in all regions: in the south to +14

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, the weather in Ukraine on Saturday, December 17, will be warm, but with a lot of precipitation. Because of the ice on the roads and the sticking of sleet, weather forecasters announced the first level of danger.

It will especially rain in the West and in part of the northern regions. However, in the southern regions, the thermometers will show up to +14 degrees.

Weather forecast by regions:

To the West and all day the sky will be cloudy. Heavy snow all day, which should ease by evening. The air temperature will be -1...+1 degrees.

There will also be cloudy weather in the East . In the morning, heavy rain will weaken in the afternoon and end by evening.. However, it will be much warmer there, the thermometers will show +8...+10 degrees.

It will be cloudy in the North as well. It will rain during the day. The air will warm up to +2…+4 degrees.

It will be much warmer in the South - up to 12 ... + 14 degrees. However, precipitation is also expected there.

In Kiev , the sun on this day will rarely appear because of the clouds. It will rain at night. The air temperature will be +1...+3 degrees.

Forecasters have announced the first level of danger

Forecasters of the Ukrhydrometeorological center warned of ice and sticking of wet snow. In addition, there will be heavy fog in the West and Southeast, visibility will be only 200-500 meters.

Weather forecast in cities:

Uzhhorod – +2...+4

Lviv - -1...+1

Ivano-Frankivsk – +2...+4

Ternopil - 0...+2

Chernivtsi – +3...+5

Khmelnitsky – +3...+5

Lutsk - 0...+2

Rivne - 0...+2

Zhytomyr - +1...+3

Vinnitsa – +6...+8

Odessa – +12...+14

Nikolaev - +10...+12

Kherson - +12...+14

Simferopol – +17…+19

Kropyvnytskyi – +9...+11

Cherkasy – +8...+10

Chernihiv – +2...+4

Sumy – +3...+5

Poltava – +8...+10

Dnipro – +9...+11

Zaporizhia – +10...+12

Donetsk – +8...+10

Luhansk – +8...+10

Kharkiv – +7...+9

Kyiv - +1...+3