Light rain in three regions: weather in Ukraine on January 5

07:12 05 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, cloudy weather will be expected in Ukraine today, light rain will fall in the Central, Western and Northern regions, and the rest of the country will be dry.

The wind will prevail from the southwest, in some places with the transition to the west



Central region of Ukraine

Cloudy, light rain in Vinnytsia region. Wind southwest, 4-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Cloudy, rain in Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions. Wind southwest, 3-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



It is cloudy in the Poltava region, light rainfall. Wind southwest, 4-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.



In the Dnepropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 4-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, light rain in Lviv region. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 7-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



It is cloudy in Khmelnitsky region, light rain. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 5-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In Volhynia and Rivne region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 7-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Ternopil region. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +7...+9 °С..



In Ivano-Frankivsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 4-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Chernivtsi region. Wind southwest, 3-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Transcarpathia. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, rainy in Kyiv region. Wind southwest, 4-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Zhytomyr region. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 4-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Cloudy, rainy in Chernihiv region. Wind of variable directions, 3-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



It is cloudy in the Sumy region, precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 4-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2°С.



Eastern region of Ukraine

It is cloudy in the Kharkiv region, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3°С.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Luhansk region. Wind of variable directions, 4-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°С



In the Donetsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 4-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kherson region. Wind southwest, 3-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In the Nikolaev region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Odessa region. Wind southwest, 3-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 2-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Cloudy, rainy in Kyiv. Wind southwest, 4-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.