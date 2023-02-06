In the Carpathians, the temperature dropped to -20 degrees

11:44 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Carpathians the frost reached 20 degrees. In addition, due to the fog, visibility deteriorated.



This was announced on Monday, February 6, by the Montenegrin mountain search and rescue post.



It is noted that on Mount Pip Ivan, as of 8:00, 20 degrees of frost were recorded. There is also thick fog in the highlands, so visibility has dropped to 20 meters. Wind northeast with gusts up to 13 m/s.



Due to difficult weather conditions, tourists are advised to refrain from going to the highlands.