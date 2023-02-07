Temperature drop continues in the Carpathians

12:57 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

In the highlands recorded 22 degrees below zero. This was announced on February 7 by the Montenegrin mountain search and rescue post on Facebook.



It is noted that as of 08.00 Tuesday on Mount Pip Ivan Chernogorsky it is cloudy with clearings, north wind 5 m/s, air temperature -22°C.



Earlier, Ukrhydrometeorological center warned that on February 6-7, due to the intensive increase in snow cover, a significant snow avalanche danger (level 3) is expected in the highlands of the eastern part of the Transcarpathian region, in the mountains of Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions.



Moderate avalanche danger (level 2), is kept in the highlands of the western and central parts of the Transcarpathian region, as well as in the mountains of the Lviv region.