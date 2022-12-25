On Thursday, December 22, it will be warm in Ukraine, precipitation will pass in some places

Warming has come to Ukraine, warm weather will prevail on December 22. The thermometers will show +2+5 degrees. In the western regions, the maximum air temperature will warm up to +3...+5 degrees. At the same time, it will be 1-2 degrees colder in the East , and 0+2 degrees in the Far North .
All day the sky in the South will be cloudy with clearings. The southwest wind will move at a speed of 5 - 10 meters per second. The air in the southern part will warm up to +4+9 degrees, and in the Crimea up to +11.
Rain, sometimes with sleet, is expected in the western regions and in the north of Ukraine: in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
In the western regions, the maximum air temperature will warm up to +3...+5 degrees. The rest of the territory - no significant precipitation. Wind southwest, moderate.
In Kiev , on December 22, light rain is expected, in some places probably with sleet. The thermometers will show 3 degrees during the day.
Weather forecast for December 22
Uzhhorod – +2...+4
Lviv – +3...+5
Ivano-Frankivsk – +3...+5
Ternopil - +2...+4
Chernivtsi – +3...+5
Khmelnitsky – +3...+5
Lutsk – +2...+4
Rivne – +2...+4
Zhytomyr - +2...+4
Vinnitsa – +2...+4
Odessa – +7...+9
Nikolaev - +6...+8
Kherson - +6...+8
Simferopol - +8...+10
Kropyvnytskyi - 0...+2
Cherkasy – +2...+4
Chernihiv - 0...+2
Amounts – 0...-2
Poltava - +2...+4
Dnipro - +2...+4
Zaporizhia – +5...+7
Donetsk – +2...+4
Lugansk - +2...+4
Kharkiv – +2...+4
Kyiv - +1...+3
