On Thursday, December 22, it will be warm in Ukraine, precipitation will pass in some places

Warming has come to Ukraine, warm weather will prevail on December 22. The thermometers will show +2+5 degrees. In the western regions, the maximum air temperature will warm up to +3...+5 degrees. At the same time, it will be 1-2 degrees colder in the East , and 0+2 degrees in the Far North .

All day the sky in the South will be cloudy with clearings. The southwest wind will move at a speed of 5 - 10 meters per second. The air in the southern part will warm up to +4+9 degrees, and in the Crimea up to +11.

Rain, sometimes with sleet, is expected in the western regions and in the north of Ukraine: in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the western regions, the maximum air temperature will warm up to +3...+5 degrees. The rest of the territory - no significant precipitation. Wind southwest, moderate.

In Kiev , on December 22, light rain is expected, in some places probably with sleet. The thermometers will show 3 degrees during the day.

Weather forecast for December 22

Uzhhorod – +2...+4

Lviv – +3...+5

Ivano-Frankivsk – +3...+5

Ternopil - +2...+4

Chernivtsi – +3...+5

Khmelnitsky – +3...+5

Lutsk – +2...+4

Rivne – +2...+4

Zhytomyr - +2...+4

Vinnitsa – +2...+4

Odessa – +7...+9

Nikolaev - +6...+8

Kherson - +6...+8

Simferopol - +8...+10

Kropyvnytskyi - 0...+2

Cherkasy – +2...+4

Chernihiv - 0...+2

Amounts – 0...-2

Poltava - +2...+4

Dnipro - +2...+4

Zaporizhia – +5...+7

Donetsk – +2...+4

Lugansk - +2...+4

Kharkiv – +2...+4

Kyiv - +1...+3