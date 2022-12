11:39 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Frosts coming soon.



This was reported by weather forecaster Natalya Didenko.

“From December 1, it will get colder in Ukraine, “minuses” will dominate at night, during the day light frosts are mainly expected,” the forecaster said.



According to Didenko, further frosts will only intensify. It's going to be even colder next week.

"According to preliminary forecasts, frost is expected to increase from December 7, especially in the northern regions," the expert noted.

Snow, sleet and rain are expected in some areas today, according to the weatherman.. In addition, the wind will increase. In the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov - up to storm waves.