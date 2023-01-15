Dangerous weather awaits Ukrainians: rain, snow, fog - forecast for January 15

07:10 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrhydrometeorological center warns that on Sunday, January 15, weather conditions are expected to worsen in Ukraine due to rain and sleet.

According to weather forecasters, rain with sleet is expected on Sunday in the eastern regions, as well as in Transcarpathia and the Carpathians.

There will be no significant precipitation in other regions of Ukraine. Forecasters predict fog throughout the country, except for the northern and eastern regions.

"In the northern part, the roads are covered with ice in places. The wind is south, in the east of the country east 5-10 m/s, in the Carpathians in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s. The temperature during the day is from -3 to +2, and in the daytime in the western regions +2 to +7", says the weather forecast for January 15.

Прогноз погоды на 15 января 2023 года

Separately, the Ukrhydrometeorological center warned that dangerous meteorological phenomena are expected in some regions of Ukraine on January 15. Due to worsening weather conditions, I (yellow) danger level has been established.

 

"On January 15, in Ukraine, except for the northern and eastern regions, fog, visibility is 200-500 m. Such weather conditions can lead to a deterioration in traffic on certain sections of roads and streets," forecasters warned.
 
Карта распространения опасной зоны туманов