Warm, sometimes light precipitation: weather in Ukraine on January 19

07:09 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, the weather will be warm today at Epiphany in Ukraine. Light rain in Western and Northern regions.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region partly cloudy, light rain. Wind of different directions, 3-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In Cherkasy region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kirovograd region. South wind, 6-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 7-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In the Dnepropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind 7-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +12...+14°C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, rainy in Lviv region. Wind of variable directions, 2-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In Khmelnytskyi region it is cloudy, light rain. Wind of variable directions, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



Cloudy, rainy in Volyn. Wind of variable directions, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Overcast, light rain in Rivne region. Wind of variable directions, 2-7 m/s. The air temperature during the day is +7...9°С.



Cloudy, light rain in Ternopil region. Wind of variable directions, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-4 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In Chernivtsi region partly cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +12...+14°C.



Cloudy, rainy in Transcarpathia. Wind of variable directions, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime +8...+10°С.



Northern region of Ukraine

In the Kyiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 4-7m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Zhytomyr region. Wind of variable directions, 3-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, without precipitation. Wind south and southeast, 4-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



It is cloudy in the Sumy region, without precipitation. South wind, 8-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Kharkiv region. Wind southeast, 7-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In the Luhansk region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In Donetsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye, partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind south and southeast, 7-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In Kherson region partly cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 9-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +14..+16°C.



In Mykolaiv region, cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. South wind, 8-11 m/s. Daytime air temperature +13...+15°C.



In Odessa region partly cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 8-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without precipitation. South wind, 4-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +16...+18°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv. South wind, 4-7m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.