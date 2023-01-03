Warm and dry: weather in Ukraine on January 3

07:07 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, today it will be warm, dry, but cloudy in Ukraine. Wind southwest with transition to northwest, 5-10 m/s.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Cherkasy region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Kirovograd region. Wind southwest, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In the Poltava region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Western region of Ukraine

Cloudy, rainless in Lviv and Khmelnytsky regions. West wind, 4-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



In Volyn it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 4-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In the Rivne region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind with transition to southwest, 3-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Ternopil region. West wind, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind, 2-4 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Chernivtsi region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind with transition to northwest, 1-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



It is cloudy in Transcarpathia, without significant precipitation. Wind southeast, 1-3 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 4-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



It is cloudy in Chernihiv region, without precipitation. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 4-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Sumy region. Wind southwest, 3-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind southwest and west, 3-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +8...+10°C.



In Lugansk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 2-7 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In Donbas partly cloudy, no precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



Southern region of Ukraine

For Zaporozhye, partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 3-6 m/s. Daytime air temperature +9...+11°C.



In the Kherson and Nikolaev regions, partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +11...+13°C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Odessa region. Wind southwest, 3-5 m/s. Daytime air temperature +10...+12°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is clear without precipitation. South wind, 2-3 m/s. Air temperature during the day +12...+14°C.



In Kyiv it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest with transition to the west, 4-6 m/s. Air temperature during the day +8...+10°С