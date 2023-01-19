Storm warning: the weather becomes more complicated in three regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, January 20, weather complications are expected in Transcarpathia, Lviv region and Ivano-Frankivsk. Ukrgidromettsentr warns about this.
According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s are expected in the northeastern, most central and southern regions, and significant rain and sleet in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions.
As noted, traffic violations are possible on certain sections of roads and streets. The I level of danger is declared.
