Christmas in Ukraine has become warmer and rainier. Not everyone sees snow

This weekend, when many Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas, cloudy weather with positive temperatures is expected. It will rain in many areas, sleet in some places.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center. The weather is expected to be especially warm in the Carpathian region and in some places in the southern regions - up to 9 degrees Celsius during the day.

On Saturday, December 24, light rain is expected in the western, Vinnitsa, Zhytomyr and Kiev regions. In the Carpathians - rain with sleet. In Transcarpathia - moderate precipitation. The rest of the territory will be without significant precipitation.

Fog in the southwest and southeast. The wind is predominantly southerly, 5-10 m/s, in some places gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians.

The temperature at night is from 3 degrees of heat to 2 degrees of frost, in the daytime 1-6 degrees of heat. In the Crimea and most of the western regions, 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 5-10 above zero in the daytime.

In Kiev on December 24 at night without significant precipitation, light rain in the daytime. South wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night is 1-3 degrees of heat, in the daytime 3-5 degrees of heat.

According to the Central Geophysical Observatory. Boris Sreznevsky, in Kyiv for the entire time of observations on the day of December 24, the highest temperature was +10.2 ° C in 2015, and the lowest at night was -25.6 ° C in 1902.

On Sunday, December 25, it will rain at times throughout Ukraine, in the Carpathians and northern regions in places with sleet. During the day in the western and southwestern areas without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night and during the day is 0-5 degrees Celsius. During the day in the Carpathians and in some places in the southern regions, 4-9 degrees above zero are expected (at the same time, in the Carpathians, 0-3 degrees below zero during the day).

In Kiev on December 25, light rain, in places with sleet. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature at night and during the day is 2-4 degrees Celsius.