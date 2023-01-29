Weather forecast: windy and frosty in Ukraine, black ice possible in the south and east

According to weather forecasters, on January 29, 2023, it will be a little windy in Ukraine. The wind is predominantly northwest, 7 - 12 meters per second.

In the southern part and eastern regions, weather forecasters predict light snow, in the afternoon with rain, in some places sleet on the roads. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

The temperature at night will drop to -2...-7 degrees below zero, in the northeast to -10 degrees below zero. During the day, the average temperature will be from -2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat.

In Kiev region it will be cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. The temperature in the region at night is from -2 to -7 degrees of frost, in the daytime from 2 to 3 degrees of heat. Meanwhile, in the capital at night -4...-6 degrees below zero, in the daytime around 0 degrees.

Weather in the regional centers of Ukraine on January 29:

Kyiv — -1...+1

Uzhhorod — +2...+4

Lviv — -1...+1

Ivano-Frankivsk — 0...+2

Ternopil — -1...+1

Chernivtsi — +0...+2

Khmelnitsky — -1...+1

Lutsk — 0...+2

Rivne - 0...+2

Zhytomyr — 0...+2

Vinnytsia — -1...+1

Odessa - 0...-2

Nikolaev — -1...+1

Kherson — +0...+2

Simferopol — +4...+6

Kropyvnytskyi - 0...-2

Cherkasy — -1...+1

Chernihiv — 0...+2

Amounts — 0...+2

Poltava — -1...+1

Dnipro — -1...+1

Zaporizhia — 0...+2

Donetsk - -4...-2

Lugansk - -4...-2

Kharkiv - 0...-2