Weather forecast in Ukraine for the weekend of June 10-11: rain, thunderstorms, wind and hail

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, this weekend, June 10 and 11, short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, significant places in the western and southern regions, hail in some areas, in most western regions of Ukraine the temperature will drop slightly.

The weather will be affected by an atmospheric front from the north, and a local cyclone will form over the Black Sea, so on Saturday, June 10, in the North, West, and during the day also in Vinnitsa, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - rains and thunderstorms, the rest of the territory will be dry.

Despite the rainy weather, most of the country still remains at the highest level of fire danger.

Saturday, June 10:

In the western regions without significant precipitation at night, intermittent rains and thunderstorms are expected in the daytime; in some places hail and squalls, 15 - 20 m/s. Northeast wind, 3 - 8 m/s. Air temperature at night +11…+16 °С, in the daytime +21…+26 °С; in Polissya about +18 °С.

In the northern regions at night without significant precipitation, during the day there will be short rains with thunderstorms; hail and squalls are possible in some places, 15 - 20 m/s. Wind northeast, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +12…+17 °С, in the daytime +22…+27 °С.

In the central regions, no precipitation at night, intermittent rain and thunderstorms in places in the daytime, hail and squalls in some places, 15-20 m/s. Northeast wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +13…+18 °С, in the daytime +25…+30 °С.

In the south of Ukraine, without precipitation at night, in the daytime in Crimea, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, light, moderate rains and thunderstorms are expected in places. East wind, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night is +13…+18 °С, during the day +23…+28 °С, in Odessa and Nikolaev regions up to +31 °С.

In the eastern regions, mostly without precipitation, only in the daytime in the Kharkiv region there will be local rains with thunderstorms. Wind northeast, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +13…+18 °С, in the daytime +25…+30 °С.

Sunday, June 11:

In the western regions during the day it will rain, in some places significant. Northeast wind, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate within +9…+14 °C.

In the northern regions there will be light rain, in some places thunderstorms. Northeast wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places during the day, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +8…+13 °С, in the daytime +14…+19 °С.

Light to moderate rain expected in central regions. Wind northeast, 9 - 14 m/s. The air temperature at night is +12…+17 °С, in the daytime +20…+25 °С.

Rainy weather is expected in the south of Ukraine during the day. Heavy rainfall in places, occasional thunderstorms. Wind northeast, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night will be +13…+18 °С, in the daytime +20…+25 °С. Weather conditions in the region may complicate the situation in temporarily flooded areas along the Dnieper.

In the eastern part of the country in places there will be light rains. Northeast wind, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in the afternoon, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +13…+18 °С, in the daytime +20…+25 °С.