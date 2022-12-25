Weather forecast in Ukraine for the first winter weekend on December 3-4

Winter in Ukraine begins, as expected, with a gradual decrease in air temperature. On the first weekend of the new winter season - December 3 and 4 - references to autumn warmth in the form of positive temperatures will remain only in the Transcarpathian region and Crimea, according to Sinoptik.ua

Weather on Saturday 3 December

On Saturday, the temperature will be around 0 °С in most regions of the country. The thermometers will rise higher only in Transcarpathia (+6 °С) and in the Crimea (+4 °С), and in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Luhansk regions, light frosts down to -3 ... -4 °С are possible during the day.

It will be cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation in almost all regions of Ukraine. Umbrellas will come in handy only for residents of Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - there will be a little rain with sleet.

Cloudy weather and sub-zero air temperatures are expected in Kyiv at the beginning of this weekend. Snow or rain forecasts do not transmit. As for the wind, its gusts should be intensified, but not reach the storm mark.. Mostly cloudy at night. Temperature: during the day 0...-1 °С; at night -3...-5. Wind speed: up to 9 meters per second. Precipitation probability: less than 25% during the day.

Weather on Sunday 4 December

On Sunday, it will still be warmest in Transcarpathia (up to +7 °С), and the greatest minus is expected in Donetsk and Luhansk regions (-6…-8 °С). In most regions, thermometers will show around 0 °C.

Most of the country is expected to be partly cloudy with clearings. In the Nikolaev region, light rain is possible, in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions - rain with sleet.

Mostly cloudy, dry and cold weather without significant precipitation is predicted in Kyiv. Wind gusts may increase slightly. At night it will be cloudy with clearings. Temperature: during the day 0…-2 °С; at night -4…-10. Wind speed: up to 8 meters per second. Chance of precipitation: less than 10% during the day.