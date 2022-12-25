Weather forecast in Ukraine for December 21

07:04 21 December Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, sleet with rain is expected today in the north-eastern regions and in the Lugansk region, without precipitation in the rest of the country.

On the roads of the western and northern regions, there are icy patches in places. Southwest wind, 5-10 m/s, gusts up to 15-20 m/s are possible in the Carpathians.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



In Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Poltava region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

In Lviv, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Volyn region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



In the Rivne region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation in Chernivtsi region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5 °C.



In Zakarpattia region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °C.



Cloudy, rain, sleet in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Eastern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, rain, sleet in Kharkiv region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Cloudy, rain, sleet in Lugansk region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Donetsk region. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



In Kherson region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Daytime air temperature +5...+ 7 °C.



In Mykolaiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy with clearings, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 5-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6 °C.



Cloudy, no significant precipitation in Kyiv. Wind southwest, 3-6 m/s. The air temperature during the day is +1…+2 °C.