Weather forecast for the weekend: rain with thunderstorms in many regions of Ukraine

09:21 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The weather forecast for the weekend of June 17-18 in Ukraine promises to be in line with the summer norm, but most regions of the country expect rain with thunderstorms.



This information is transmitted by Sinoptik.ua.



According to weather forecasters, on Saturday the clear sky can be seen only in Kyiv, as well as in the northern and central regions. Here the air temperature will be +27...+29 °C.



In the west of Ukraine, it will become noticeably colder due to prolonged rains - +19...+22 °C is expected. In Rivne, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytsky regions, heavy showers with thunderstorms are predicted.



Showers with thunderstorms expected in all southern and eastern regions. The air temperature in these regions will rise to +24...+27 °C.



On Sunday, moderate rains will pass in the west, south and east of Ukraine, while partly cloudy weather is expected in the central and northern regions. The air temperature will be +20...+22 °C in the west and +26...+29 °C in the rest of the country.



On Monday, precipitation will stop only in the northern and eastern regions, while in the west the thermometers will show +23...+25 °C, and in the rest of the territory it will be +26...+28 °C.



Residents of Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Odessa, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Rivne, Chernivtsi and Vinnitsa regions are advised to be especially careful with fire in open areas, as an emergency level of fire danger has been declared.