Weather forecast for June 21: rains and thunderstorms throughout Ukraine

11:44 21 June Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the latest weather forecasts for Wednesday, June 21, most of the territory of Ukraine expects rain and thunderstorms.



This forecast was provided by Ukrgidromettsentr.



This afternoon in Ukraine, with the exception of most of the western and northern regions, intermittent rains and thunderstorms are expected.



The wind speed will be predominantly north-western and will be 5-10 m/s.



Forecasters also warn of the possibility of thunderstorms in the central, eastern, southern regions and in Transcarpathia during the day on June 21. For these areas declared І (yellow) level of danger.



The air temperature during the day will fluctuate within +24...+29 degrees, with the exception of the Carpathians, where relative coolness is expected with a temperature of +17...+22 degrees.



Partly cloudy without precipitation is expected in Kyiv. The wind speed will be northwest and will be 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature in the capital will be +26...+28 degrees.