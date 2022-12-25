Mostly dry: weather in Ukraine on December 20

According to Ukrgidromettsentr, today in most regions of Ukraine without precipitation, sleet is possible only in the north and north-west of the country.

On the roads of the western and northern regions, there are icy patches in places. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnitsa and Kirovohrad regions it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



In Cherkasy region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Cloudy, no precipitation in Poltava region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °С.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



Western region of Ukraine

In the Lviv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +1...+3 °C.



Cloudy, sleet in Volyn and Rivne regions. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



In Ternopil region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °C.



In Khmelnitsky region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



In Ivano-Frankivsk region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



In Chernivtsi region, it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



In Zakarpattia region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southeast, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+2 °С.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, sleet in Kyiv region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



In the Zhytomyr region it is cloudy with clearings, sleet. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °C.



Cloudy, sleet in Chernihiv region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature during the day is -3...-1 °C.



Cloudy, sleet in Sumy region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °C.



Eastern region of Ukraine

In Kharkiv region it is cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Air temperature in the daytime is -2...0 °С.



In Luhansk and Donetsk regions partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



Southern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, no precipitation in Zaporozhye region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1 °С.



In Kherson region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+ 2 °C.



In Mykolaiv region partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. The air temperature during the day is 0...+ 2 °C.



Partly cloudy, no precipitation for Odessa region. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea it is clear, without precipitation. Wind southwest, 7-12 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+4 °C.



Cloudy, light snow in Kyiv. Wind southwest, 3-8 m/s. The air temperature during the day is about 0 °C.