The last weekend of autumn in Ukraine will be cloudy, with rain and snow

This weekend the weather will not pamper Ukrainians with sun and warmth and will be typical of November. The weekend will be overcast, cool and rainy.

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, snowfalls are expected in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions on November 26 and 27.

On Saturday, November 26 , the average air temperature will be -1…+1. Forecasters also note that the wind will increase: its gusts will be 5-10 m / s. On this day, rains and sleet are expected in almost all regions of Ukraine.. The only exceptions will be the Odesa, Donetsk and Luhansk regions - no precipitation is expected in these regions, the sky will be cloudy.

Rain and sleet are predicted in Kyiv on Saturday.

In addition, experts emphasize that thick fogs are expected in western Ukraine on November 26 at night and in the morning, so drivers should adhere to enhanced security measures.

On Sunday, November 27, rain is expected in Luhansk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye regions. The rest of the country will be cloudy, no precipitation is expected. The average temperature at night is from -1 to +5, during the day +6.

In Kyiv it is cloudy, without precipitation. Air temperature is predicted within -1…+1.