The last spring weekend will thunder with thunderstorms. Weather forecast for May 27–28

According to weather forecasters, during the last weekend of May, mostly warm but rainy weather is expected in Ukraine. Spring at parting salutes with thunderstorms. Dry May seems to have caught on and remembered the traditional downpours and thunderstorms - in some places they will be very strong.

Weather on Saturday 27 May

On Saturday, it will be warmest in the south, Transcarpathia, in Kirovograd, Cherkasy, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kiev, Sumy and Chernihiv regions - +25 ... +26 ° С. In the eastern regions, in Bukovina, in Vinnitsa and Khmelnitsky regions, the air will warm up to +20 ... +23 °С, and in the west, Volyn, in Rivne and Zhytomyr regions - up to +18 ... +21 °С.

At the same time, precipitation will bypass only Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, forecasters predict heavy rains with thunderstorms in the rest of the territory. But don't get upset! Instead of going out into nature, have a day of board games, put together a 1000-piece puzzle with friends, or buy a cake and visit your parents.

Saturday afternoon, May 27, in Kyiv partly cloudy in the morning will be replaced by cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Temperature around 25°C. In the evening it will get cold up to +12 degrees, there will be no rain.

Weather on Sunday 28 May

After Saturday rains, it will be a little cooler outside. In the western regions, thermometers will show +18 ... +20 °С, in the central, northern and eastern regions - +19 ... +22 °С, in the south and southeast - about +24 °С.

In the western, northern and central regions, it will do without rain, but in the south, southeast and east of Ukraine, showers with thunderstorms are possible. Adjust your plans for Sunday in advance, taking into account this information, so as not to be upset again.

In Kyiv, weather forecasters predict mostly sunny weather. The thermometer will show +21 degrees during the day. Toward night, the thermometer will drop to +10 degrees.