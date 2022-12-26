Weather in Ukraine on Saturday, December 10: cloudy, rainy and without frost

On Saturday, December 10, the weather in Ukraine will be cloudy, and it will rain in almost every corner of the country. And only in the West will there be snow.

At the same time, it is by no means the winter temperature that awaits the Ukrainians, because the minuses on the thermometer are not predicted even at night. It will be warmest of all traditionally in the South of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, there will be no significant precipitation on Saturday only in Vinnitsa, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.. In the rest of Ukraine, it will rain with varying intensity.

So, in Kiev, rain is expected in the morning and afternoon, cloudy weather and temperatures of about 3-5 degrees Celsius.

The same weather will be in the North of the state.

In the central regions and in the East of the country, light precipitation is predicted, and rain is expected only in Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkiv regions. The temperature will fluctuate from +5 to +10 degrees.

In the south of Ukraine, there will be mostly minor precipitation. Absolutely not winter temperature will reach +11...+16 degrees of heat.

Wet snow and temperatures are predicted in Western Ukraine, which will be around +4...+8 degrees. And only in Transcarpathia it will be warmer.

Weather in the cities of the country on December 10

Uzhhorod – +10...+12

Lviv – +4...+6

Ivano-Frankivsk – +6...+8

Ternopil - +5...+7

Chernivtsi – +6...+8

Khmelnitsky – +4...+6

Lutsk – +4...+6

Rivne – +4...+6

Zhytomyr - +4...+6

Vinnytsia – +5...+7

Odessa – +11...+13

Nikolaev - +11...+13

Kherson – +9...+11

Simferopol – +14…+16

Kropyvnytskyi – +6...+8

Cherkasy – +6...+8

Chernihiv – +4...+6

Sumy – +3...+5

Poltava - +5...+7

Dnipro – +8...+10

Zaporizhia – +8...+10

Donetsk – +7...+9

Lugansk - +5...+7

Kharkiv – +6...+8

Kyiv – +3...+5