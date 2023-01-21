Weather in Ukraine: it will get a little colder at the weekend

According to weather forecasters, on January 21-22, +1 + 5 °С is expected in most regions of Ukraine. The wind on Saturday will be strong, on Sunday it will subside to moderate.

Saturday, January 21:

In the western regions, moderate precipitation in the form of snow, sleet, and in some places with rain is expected at night. Light rain during the day. Heavy snow in the Carpathians. The roads are icy in places. Wind of variable directions, 3 – 8 m/s. Air temperature at night -1…+4 °С, in the daytime +2…+7 °С; in the Carpathians during the day about 0 °C.

In the northern part without significant precipitation, only in the daytime in the Kyiv region there will be light rain in places. Wind southeast, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is -3…+2 °С, in the daytime -1…+4 °С.

In the central regions without significant precipitation, only in the Cherkasy region in the morning and in the afternoon there will be light rain in places. Wind southeast, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is -2…+3 °С, in the daytime +1…+6 °С.

In the south of Ukraine, precipitation is not expected during the day, only in the Odessa region at night and in the morning there will be light rain in places. Wind southeast, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature will be 0…+5 °С at night, +6…+11 °С in the daytime, +12…+16 °С in the Crimea and in the south of Odessa region.

In the eastern part of the country, the weather is expected to be rainless. Wind southeast, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night will drop to -6…-1 °С, during the day it will fluctuate within -2…+3 °С.

In Kyiv on Saturday it will be cloudy with clearings, the air temperature will be 0°C at night and +4°C in the daytime.

Sunday, January 22:

Precipitation in Ukraine is not expected, except for the western regions, where in the daytime there will be light rain in some places. The wind in the country is predominantly in the eastern quarter, 5 - 10 m/s. On the roads of the western regions, icy patches in places. The air temperature at night will be -1…+4 °С, in the eastern half -4…+1 °С, in the Crimea and Odessa region +2…+7 °С. During the day the air will warm up to +2…+7 °С, in the Crimea and Odessa region up to +8…+13 °С.

In Kyiv on Sunday night +1°C is expected, and +3°C in the daytime, overcast, overcast.

Recall, earlier it became known that on Thursday, January 19, in Kyiv, for the first time in 143 years of observation, the maximum air temperature rose to 10.0 ° C. Thus, the temperature exceeded the previous record for this day in 2007 by 0.2 °C.

This is the thirteenth temperature record since the beginning of the year. Three temperature records in Kyiv were recorded on January 1, 2 and 3. Three more records were updated on 18 January.