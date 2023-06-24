Weather in Ukraine at the weekend: rain, thunderstorms and heat

According to weather forecasters, difficult weather conditions are expected in Ukraine on June 24 and 25 with rains, thunderstorms and heavy winds. In the west and in the center of the country, the rains will be heavy, with hail, as well as wind intensification during thunderstorms to storm values.

It will be especially hot in the central and southern regions. For the first time since the beginning of the year, here the thermometers can reach +35 °С in some places, and an extreme level of fire danger will also be observed.

Saturday, June 24:

It will rain in the western regions, heavy downpours in some areas. In some places large hail and squalls, 19 - 24 m/s. Weather conditions are dangerous, you should be extremely careful. The air temperature at night will be +15...+20 °С, in the daytime +22…+27 °С.

In the northern regions during the day, in some places, light short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected, in the Kyiv region in some places heavy showers and hail. Wind of variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature at night will fluctuate within +14…+19 °С, during the day +22…+27 °С.

In the central regions without significant precipitation at night, intermittent rain in the daytime, in some places thunderstorms and hail. West wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +17…+22 °С, in the daytime +28…+33 °С.

In southern Ukraine, they forecast no precipitation at night, intermittent rain in places in the daytime, and a thunderstorm. Wind southwest, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night is +16…+21 °С, in the daytime +29…+34 °С, in the south of Odessa region up to +35 °С.

In the eastern part of the country there will be light rain in places at night, a thunderstorm is possible. During the day, showers and thunderstorms. Wind southwest, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +15…+20 °С, in the daytime +26…+31 °С.

In Kyiv, the air temperature will rise to 27 degrees. A very strong wind is expected at a speed of up to 15 kilometers per second, that is, it is better not to park cars under the trees. Also, forecasters report a high probability of rain during the day and showers at night.

Sunday, June 25:

In the western regions, moderate rains with thunderstorms will pass at night, intermittent rains in places in the daytime. North wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +11…+16 °С, in the daytime +20…+25 °С.

In the northern regions, there will be light, sometimes moderate rains at night, moderate, sometimes heavy rains during the day. Thunderstorms, squalls in places, 15 - 20 m/s. Wind of variable directions, 5 – 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +16…+21 °С, during the day +20…+25 °С.

In the central regions during the day, rain with thunderstorms, during the day in some places heavy precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature at night is +16…+21 °С, in the daytime +22…+27 °С.

In the south of Ukraine it will rain, in places heavy downpours, hail and squalls, 17-22 m/s. Wind of variable directions, 3 - 8 m/s. The air temperature at night is +17…+22 °С, during the day +25…+30 °С, in the Crimea up to +33 °С.

It will also rain in Kyiv. The temperature will drop to 23 degrees during the day and 16 - at night. Strong winds are expected again.