Weather in Ukraine for the weekend: sharp cooling expected

12:36 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

On weekends, February 4 and 5, night frosts will intensify in places to -5 ... -10 degrees, and during the day the temperature will stay from -4 to +1. It is reported by Ukrmeteocenter.



Along with the cooling, snow is expected, which will be in the west, north and in some central regions, and on Sunday - also in places in the south of the country.



According to the forecast, in Kyiv on Saturday it will be cloudy, overcast, the air temperature at night will be -4°, in the daytime -2°. On Sunday, -5° is expected at night, and -4° in the afternoon, cloudy with clearings.



In Lviv on Saturday night -6°, daytime 0°, cloudy, snow. Sunday night -7°, daytime -4°, overcast, overcast, snow.



In Lutsk on Saturday night -4°, daytime -2°, overcast, overcast, snow. Sunday - partly cloudy, -6° at night, -4° in the daytime, snow.



It will be cloudy in Vinnytsia on Saturday. Air temperature -4°...-2°, snow. On Sunday the temperature will be -6°...-4°, a little cloudy.



On Saturday in Odessa it will be cloudy, the temperature at night will be -2°, in the daytime +1°, sleet. Sunday - overcast, overcast, -3°...-2°, snow.



In Kharkiv on Saturday, the temperature will be -2 ° at night, 0 ° in the daytime, overcast, overcast. On Sunday, the thermometers will show -4°...+1°, overcast, overcast.



In the Dnieper on Saturday - a little cloudy, temperature at night -2°, daytime 0°, snow. On Sunday the temperature will be -3°...-1°, cloudy with clearings.



In Simferopol on Saturday - a little cloudy, -2°...+2°. Sunday - overcast, sleet, -1°...+1°.



Almost cloudless weather awaits residents of Mariupol on Saturday, the temperature at night will be -1°, in the daytime +2°. On Sunday, -3° is expected at night, +4° in the daytime, overcast, overcast.



In Kramatorsk on Saturday it will be cloudy, light snow with rain. The temperature at night is -3°, during the day +3°. On Sunday it will be cloudy, at night -5°, in the daytime +2°.



In Severodonetsk tomorrow it will be cloudy, overcast, temperature at night will be -3°, in the daytime +1°. On Sunday it will be overcast, overcast, the temperature will be -4°, in the daytime +2°.