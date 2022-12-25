Rains are expected throughout Ukraine on December 11, and in some places with snow

08:19 11 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The weather in Ukraine on Sunday, December 11, will bring rain to all regions, and sometimes rain with snow. No area will have a day without rain.

The coldest day will be in the West, and the warmest - in the South. The air temperature during the day will range from -1 to +14 degrees.

Weather in regions

In the West, heavy rains and sleet are expected in most areas at night. In the afternoon the rains should weaken, but precipitation in the form of sleet is also possible. The coldest place will be in the Lviv region - during the day there the air temperature will range from -1 to +1 degrees.

In the North, East and in the center, heavy precipitation is not predicted at night - there will be mostly light rains. During the day, precipitation will be much stronger in almost all regions, except for the Luhansk region. The day will also be the coolest, as for the regions of the South, East and Center - from +5 to +7 degrees.

In the South, December 11 will be warm enough, but also with rain. The air will warm up to +13…+14 degrees, but both at night and during the day, precipitation in the form of rain is expected.

In Kiev, weather forecasters predict light rain at night, which will become stronger during the day. The air temperature will fluctuate between +7…+9 degrees.

Weather in cities

Uzhhorod – +4...+6

Lviv - -1...+1

Ivano-Frankivsk - 0...+2

Ternopil - 0...+2

Chernivtsi - 0...+2

Khmelnitsky - +2...+4

Lutsk - 0...+2

Rivne - 0...+2

Zhytomyr - +6...+8

Vinnitsa – +7...+9

Odessa – +12...+14

Nikolaev - +11...+13

Kherson - +11...+13

Simferopol – +12…+14

Kropyvnytskyi – +9...+11

Cherkasy – +8...+10

Chernihiv – +6...+8

Sumy – +7...+9

Poltava – +8...+10

Dnipro – +9...+11

Zaporizhia – +10...+12

Donetsk – +8...+10

Lugansk - +5...+7

Kharkiv – +7...+9

Kyiv - +7...+9