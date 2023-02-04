The first weekend of February will bring snow and frosts down to -10 to Ukraine

A cold snap is expected in Ukraine on the first weekend of February, forecasters from the Ukrhydrometeorological center warn.

On Saturday, February 4, snow is predicted throughout the country.

In the North, at night the air temperature will drop to -5 -7 degrees, in the daytime it will get a little warmer - to -1 -4.

In the Center from -2 to -6 at night and 0 -3 during the day.

In the south of the country, the night temperature will reach -1 -3, during the day - from -1 to +2 degrees.

In the eastern regions at night -4 -6, in the daytime -2 +1 degrees.

In Western Ukraine, from -3 to -7 at night, during the day - from 0 to -4.

On Sunday, February 5, snowfalls are also expected, and frosts will intensify somewhat.

In particular, in the western regions at night in places up to -10 degrees, in the daytime mainly -2 -5.

In the East of the country, the night temperature is from -4 to -7, the daytime temperature is from 0 to -3.

In the central regions at night -4 -8 degrees, in the daytime from 1 to 5 degrees below zero.

In the northern regions, night frosts will reach -8 degrees in places, mainly -2 -4 degrees during the day.

In the South at night -3 -6, during the day - from 0 to -3.

Earlier, forecaster Natalya Didenko warned about a cold snap in Ukraine from February 4.

According to her forecasts, next week will also be frosty.