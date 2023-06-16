The first summer weekend will bring cooling to Ukraine. Weather forecast and maps

According to weather forecasts, the first summer weekend, June 3 and 4, will bring cooling to Ukraine. The temperature drop will occur in almost all areas, with the exception of the Sea of \u200b\u200bAzov and the Far East. The inhabitants of the western and northern regions will be the first to feel it, where the thermometers will show + 17 ° ... + 20 ° during the day, and at night in some places it will be only + 6 ° ... + 9 °. By the end of the week across the country is expected from +18° to +23°. Also on Saturday, part of Ukraine will be covered with rain and showers.

Saturday, June 3:

In the western regions partly cloudy, without precipitation. Light rain expected in Bukovina only at night. North wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +3…+8 °С, in Volyn and Lvov regions on the soil surface it is -3…0 °С in some places. During the day, the thermometers will show +15…+20 °С.

In the northern regions, rain is expected at night and in the morning, without significant precipitation in the afternoon. Wind northwest, 7 - 12 m/s. The air temperature at night is +7…+12 °С, in the daytime +15…+20 °С.

In the central region of the country, intermittent rains and thunderstorms are expected during the day. Northwest wind, 7 - 12 m/s, during the day with thunderstorms in places squalls, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +9…+14 °С, in the daytime +20…+25 °С.

In southern Ukraine, they forecast no precipitation at night, light rain in places in the daytime. The wind is south-west, with the transition to the north during the day, 7 - 12 m / s, in the daytime gusts in places, 15 - 20 m / s. The air temperature at night is +12…+17 °С, in the daytime +22…+27 °С.

In the eastern regions, no precipitations at night, light to moderate rain in places in the daytime, and thunderstorms in places. Southwest wind with transition to the north, 7 - 12 m/s, gusts in places in the daytime, 15 - 20 m/s. The air temperature at night is +10…+15 °С, in the daytime +22…+27 °С.

In Kyiv on Saturday it will be clear and cloudless, the air temperature at night will be +11°, in the daytime +19°.

Sunday, June 4:

In the western and northern regions partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind of variable directions, 3 – 8 m/s. The air temperature at night is +3…+8 °С, in the far north and in the Carpathians frosts on the soil surface are possible -3…0 °С. During the day +18…+23 °С.

In the central regions partly cloudy, without precipitation. Northeast wind, 5 - 10 m/s. The air temperature at night is +6…+11 °С, in the daytime +19…+24 °С.

In the southern and eastern regions partly cloudy, without precipitation. Wind northeast, 7 - 12 m/s. Air temperature at night +7…+12 °С, in Crimea up to +16 °С; +19…+24 °С during the day.

In Kyiv, + 10 ° is expected at night, and + 21 ° in the daytime, a little cloudiness.