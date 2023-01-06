Cloudy, light precipitation: weather in Ukraine on January 6

07:11 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological center, today the weather will be cloudy in Ukraine, in the Central, Western, Northern and Eastern regions there will be light rain, in some places rain with sleet. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.



Central region of Ukraine

In Vinnytsia region it is cloudy, light rainfall. Wind of variable directions, 7-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In the Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions it is cloudy, light rain. Wind of variable directions, 7-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Poltava region. Wind of variable directions, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +4...+6°C.



In the Dnepropetrovsk region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind, 6-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Western region of Ukraine

In the Lviv region it is cloudy, light rainfall. Wind northwest, 4-9 m/s. Daytime air temperature +2...+7°C.



Overcast in Khmelnytsky region, light rainfall. Wind northwest, 6-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In Volhynia and Rivne region it is cloudy, light rainfall. Wind of variable directions, 4-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



It is cloudy in the Ternopil region, light rainfall. Wind northwest, 5-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4 °С..



Cloudy, light rain in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Wind of variable directions, 2-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In the Chernivtsi region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. West wind, 3-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



In Transcarpathia, it will be cloudy with clearings, without significant precipitation. Wind northwest, 2-5 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Northern region of Ukraine

Cloudy, light rain in Kyiv region. Wind of variable directions, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In the Zhytomyr region it is cloudy, light rainfall. Wind of variable directions, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.



In Chernihiv region it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. North wind, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day -1...-3°C.



Cloudy, light snow in Sumy region. Wind of variable directions, 5-7 m/s. The air temperature in the daytime is -1...+1°С.



Eastern region of Ukraine

It is cloudy in Kharkiv region, light rainfall. Wind of variable directions, 5-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +3...+5°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Luhansk region. Wind southwest, 6-10 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Donetsk region. Wind southwest and west, 6-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C



Southern region of Ukraine

In Zaporozhye it is cloudy, light rain. Wind of variable directions, 6-8 m/s. Air temperature during the day +5...+7°C.



In the Kherson region, it is cloudy, without significant precipitation. West wind, 6-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Mykolaiv region. The wind is western and northwestern, 7-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



In Odessa region it is cloudy, without precipitation. West wind with transition to northwest, 3-8 m/s. Daytime air temperature +6...+8°C.



In the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, it is cloudy with clearings, light rain. West wind, 6-9 m/s. Air temperature during the day +7...+9°C.



Cloudy, light rain in Kyiv. Wind of variable directions, 6-7 m/s. Air temperature during the day +2...+4°C.